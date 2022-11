Davison had 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3PT, 1-3 FT), nine assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes Tuesday against Long Island.

Davison knocked down half of his attempts from the field and also set his best mark with nine assists in the victory. The guard has finished with 13 or more points in each of his first four games of the 2022-23 season and continues to put up strong numbers across the board.