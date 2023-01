Davison scored 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT) and added five rebounds, 11 assists and one block in 36 minutes Saturday against Lakeland.

Davison shot 50.0 percent from the field and secured his second straight double-double. He continues to make a significant impact with his passing ability and is averaging 13.0 assists over his last four contests.