Davison recorded 27 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists and four steals in 37 minutes Wednesday against the Charge.

Davison shot well from the field and made an impact across the board, but it wasn't enough to help his team advance. He led his squad with 27 points and also collected a team-high four steals in the 113-100 loss.