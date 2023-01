Davison recorded 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 33 minutes Friday against Motor City.

Davison shot the ball well in a 112-106 victory over the Cruise. He's also proven himself as a passer of late, now averaging 6.8 assists through his first five games of the regular season.