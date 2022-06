Davison was selected by the Celtics with the 53rd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Boston has used its only selection in the 2022 NBA Draft on the former Crimson Tide guard who averaged 8.5 points and 4.3 assists last season. Davison's athleticism is the main draw, and he was able to showcase it throughout his time with Alabama. Although he'll need time to develop his shot, Davison has terrific quickness and bounce that can create opportunities for himself and his teammates.