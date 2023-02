Davison had 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 28 minutes Saturday against College Park.

Davison found success from the field and knocked down 85.7 percent of his tries on the night. He also dished out nine assists, falling just one shy of a double-double in the 132-108 victory.