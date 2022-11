Davison amassed 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two blocks in 34 minutes during Sunday's game against Long Island.

Davison continues to make his mark on the offensive end, as he's scored in double figures in each of his squad's three games this season. He's also collected a block in each contest. Despite strong production across the board, it's worth noting that Davison has also committed 15 total turnovers.