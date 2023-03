Davison logged 17 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and eight assists in 36 minutes Thursday against Westchester.

Davison failed to connect on an attempt from beyond the arc, but he still led Maine's bench in scoring and tied for the team lead in assists. He turned in a strong regular season, averaging 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 8.7 assists through 26 matchups.