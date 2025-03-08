Davison posted 30 points (12-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 assists, 11 rebounds, three steals and one block across 36 minutes during Friday's 114-110 G League win over the Cleveland Charge.

Davison led Maine with game-high marks in points, rebounds and assists en route to his second double-double over 39 G League outings. He also racked up his 13th outing with 30-plus points. The two-way combo guard has received little playing time at the NBA level this season, and he is averaging 25.5 points, 8.0 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.6 three-pointers across 34.4 minutes per contest in the G League.