Teague had zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 14 minutes during Sunday's blowout loss to the Knicks.

It was an afternoon to forget for the Celtics across the board, as the team had only 50 points through three quarters Sunday. Teague has put up double-digit points three times this season and is shooting 47.4 percent from deep, but his overall struggles from the field (33.8 percent) limit his outlook while averaging 19.6 minutes.