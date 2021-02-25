Teague went for 14 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes as the Celtics fell to the Hawks 127-112 Wednesday.

Starting in place of Kemba Walker (rest), Teague turned in his most complete performance of the season. His five assists were tops for the season while his five rebounds tied a season best. With Walker coming back when the team takes the court Friday and Teague playing in only three of the last nine games, his fantasy value is virtually non-existent.