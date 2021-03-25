Teague played 17 minutes off the bench and totaled 15 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal during Wednesday's loss to the Bucks.

Teague made the most of his spot start for Kemba Walker Monday and the momentum seemed to have carried over to Wednesday's performance. He has now scored in double figures in consecutive games for just the second time this season while hitting on 78.9 percent of his field goal attempts during this recent span. Teague will look to continue this hot hand when theses two teams take the court again on Friday.