Teague recorded 19 points (7-15 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block across 25 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's win over the Bucks.

Teague came off the bench but outplayed Marcus Smart badly, finishing with 16 more points despite playing 13 fewer minutes. Teague is expected to work as the Celtics' floor general of the second unit and should see hefty minutes off the bench Friday against the Nets once again.