Teague agreed to a one-year contract with the Celtics on Saturday, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

Teague spent last season with the Timberwolves and Hawks, altogether averaging 10.9 points, 5.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 24.8 minutes. With Boston, Teague projects to be Kemba Walker's primary backup, and the two could see time on the court together as well. We can expect Teague to see a similar workload overall, which means he could have fantasy relevance in deeper formats.