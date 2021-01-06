Teague (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Heat, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Marcus Smart (thumb) is back, which helps make up for the loss of Teague. Still, with Teague sidelined, Payton Pritchard should continue seeing plenty of run.
