Teague (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
The sprained left ankle has Teague's status in doubt for tomorrow after he missed his first game of the season during Monday's win over the Raptors. If the veteran point guard has to miss his second game in a row, Payton Pritchard and Tremont Waters would benefit.
