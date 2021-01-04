Teague (ankle) will not play in Monday's game against Toronto.

This is not too surprising considering Teague sprained his left ankle during Sunday's win over the Pistons and was unable to return to the game. It's unclear if the veteran will miss multiple games, but the Celtics will play it safe on the second half of a back-to-back. Expect rookie Payton Pritchard, who played a career-high 28 minutes Sunday, to pick up some more run Monday night.