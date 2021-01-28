Teague posted zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block over eight minutes in Wednesday's loss at San Antonio.

With Payton Pritchard (knee) out, minutes are available for Teague. But the veteran reserve is struggling. He's now been shutout, points-wise, in three of his last six games. Over that span, he's averaged 2.7 points, 2.0 assists and 1.3 rebounds while shooting a frustrating 22.2 percent from the field. Coach Brad Stevens played 13 different Celtics last night and is clearly struggling to find a reliable bench rotation. Teague's poor play is adding to those struggles.