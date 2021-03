Teague recorded 14 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, one rebound, one block and one steal across 27 minutes Thursday in a 132-125 win versus Toronto.

Teague has scored 10 or more points seven times this season. His most efficient one occurred Thursday, as it was the first time he did not miss multiple field-goal attempts. Teague will occasionally supply adequate fantasy value despite being Boston's tertiary point guard (behind Kemba Walker and Payton Pritchard).