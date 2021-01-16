Teague notched 17 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two assists, two steals and a rebound across 21 minutes in Friday's win over the Magic.

The Celtics have been missing several players due to the league's health and safety protocols amid their COVID-19 outbreak, and that allowed Teague to start just for the second time in the current campaign. He took advantage of the chance to post his second-best scoring output of the season, and this was also just the third time he was able to surpass the 10-point mark. He's expected to move back to the bench sooner than later, though, and his value should decrease rapidly in a backup role.