Teague had 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-4 3PT) and one assist in Tuesday's preseason game against the 76ers.

Despite Kemba Walker (knee) being out, the Celtics opted to bring Teague off the bench, starting Javonte Green and Marcus Smart alongside Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams. Even so, Teague is the favorite to move into the lineup with Walker sidelined to begin the year. His season-long upside isn't as high as in years past, but with Walker likely to miss time throughout the year, Teague should be a viable option in most leagues.