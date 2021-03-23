Teague scored 26 points (10-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT) to go along with six assists in a 132-126 loss to the Grizzlies on Monday.

With Kemba Walker (rest) out of the lineup in the second game of a back-to-back set, Teague got the start and scored a new season-high point total. The guard was extremely efficient from the field, making 83.3 percent of his 12 attempts while also contributing a team-high six assists. Teague has put up solid numbers when filling in for Walker in the starting lineup this season, averaging 13.6 points, 3.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals. His 39 minutes were also a season high.