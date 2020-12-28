Teague amassed nine points (0-6 FG, 9-10 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 22 minutes during Sunday's 108-107 loss to the Pacers.

After a hot start to the season, Teague has regressed back to what we thought he might be in his new role. His playing time appears locked into the low-20's, a number that is typically insufficient when it comes to standard league production. While his value is limited, Teague remains a possible streaming option, at least until Kemba Walker (knee) returns to action.