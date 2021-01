Teague scored 12 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go along with one rebound, three assists and two steals across 20 minutes in Friday's loss to the Pistons.

Teague's role remains stable, as he's played between 19 and 22 minutes in each of his last five games. As a result, he hasn't poured in points and has reached double-digits only twice this season. Notably, however, Teague has averaged 2.0 steals per game to make solid contributions on the defensive side of the floor.