Teague will get the start at point guard for the Celtics in Wednesday's game against the Kings, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

With both Kemba Walker and Payton Pritchard out of the lineup, Teague should handle the bulk of the point guard duties for the Celtics. Despite his recent struggles, he's averaging 6.0 points and 2.3 assists across 18.1 minutes per game. He'll have an opportunity to improve those numbers on Wednesday.