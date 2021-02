Teague generated 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt), one rebound and one steal over 18 minutes in Sunday's 100-91 loss to the Suns.

Teague returned to the bench in Friday's win over the Clippers but was held scoreless. He remained in a depth role Sunday, but he was much more productive on the scoreboard against Phoenix. He was perfect on his two attempts from beyond the arc and was one of three bench players to score in double figures in the loss to the Suns.