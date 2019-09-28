Play

Celtics' John Bohannon: Signs Exhibit 10 with Celtics

Bohannon has inked an Exhibit 10 contract with Boston, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports.

Bohannon spent last season with the Maine Red Claws, the Celtics' G League affiliate. There, he averaged 7.6 points on 5.5 shots, 8.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 blocks across 20.8 minutes.

