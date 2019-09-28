Celtics' John Bohannon: Signs Exhibit 10 with Celtics
Bohannon has inked an Exhibit 10 contract with Boston, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports.
Bohannon spent last season with the Maine Red Claws, the Celtics' G League affiliate. There, he averaged 7.6 points on 5.5 shots, 8.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 blocks across 20.8 minutes.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Point guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the point guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Shooting guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the shooting guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Rookies to know in Fantasy
Who are the rookies to know for Fantasy players? Nick Whalen breaks down those you need to...
-
Fantasy impact of offseason moves
The offseason provided all sorts of drama. Here's how the biggest transactions will impact...