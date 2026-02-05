Tonje was traded from the Jazz to the Celtics on Thursday in exchange for Chris Boucher, a future second-round pick and cash considerations, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.

Tonje is on a two-way contract and has yet to make his NBA debut after being selected by Utah with the No. 53 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. He won't be available for Friday's game against the Heat while the deal is finalized. Tonje is averaging 18.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals through 32 appearances in the G League this season, and it wouldn't be a surprise if the Celtics dispatched the rookie to Maine to continue his development.