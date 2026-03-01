The Celtics signed Tonje to a two-way contract Sunday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Tonje's 10-day contract with the Celtics expired Sunday, but the rookie second-rounder will stick around in Boston after inking a two-way deal on the same day. The Wisconsin product was acquired by the Celtics from the Jazz in early February in exchange for Chris Boucher. Tonje has played mostly in the G League with the Maine Celtics but has appeared in two regular-season games for Boston, most recently in Friday's 148-111 win over Brooklyn, when he logged two points, two rebounds and an assist over five minutes. Tonje is unlikely to see the floor except in garbage time or during the final games of the regular season if the Celtics have locked in their seeding for the Eastern Conference playoffs.