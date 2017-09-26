Holmes signed a training camp contract with the Celtics on Tuesday, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reports.

Holmes spent the majority of last season in the G-League, playing in 30 games with the Charge and averaging 12.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 steal across 28.4 minutes. He'll head to Boston for training camp, but with 15 guaranteed contracts already locked in, Holmes has little chance of making the opening night roster.