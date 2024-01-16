site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Celtics' Jordan Walsh: Back with NBA team
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Celtics recalled Walsh from the G League's Maine Celtics on Tuesday.
Walsh will head to Boston ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Spurs. The rookie forward has yet to make his NBA debut.
