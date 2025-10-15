Walsh (groin) is available for Wednesday's preseason game against the Raptors, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.

Walsh missed the past two games with an adductor injury sustained in the Celtics' preseason opener but is set to return Wednesday. The Arkansas product has mostly served as a deep reserve early in his career, though he could push for a larger role on a retooled Boston squad that will be without Jayson Tatum (Achilles) for the season.