Walsh is not in the Celtics' starting lineup against the Clippers on Saturday, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Joe Mazulla will shake up the rotation Saturday, moving Walsh to the bench while Sam Hauser enters the starting five. Walsh has been a mainstay in the Celtics' starting lineup since Nov. 12, but over his last seven outings he has averaged just 4.0 points and 3.4 rebounds over 14.3 minutes per game.