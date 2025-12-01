Walsh ended Sunday's 117-115 victory over the Cavaliers with 14 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 38 minutes.

It was the first double-double of the season for Walsh, who filled the entire box score Sunday. The forward generally doesn't play a featured role offensively -- he's scored in double figures just two times in 16 games -- though Walsh has started eight consecutive outings. He at least carries some deep-league appeal in category leagues, averaging 6.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 24.6 minutes per game as a member of the first unit.