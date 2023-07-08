Walsh tallied 18 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one block over 31 minutes of Saturday's 99-88 loss to Miami during Summer League.

Walsh filled the role of a three-and-D wing Saturday, burying a team-high four triples while collecting three steals/blocks. The Arkansas product is primarily known for his high motor and defensive prowess but he led the Celtics in points. Though he'll face stiff competition to crack the rotation of one of basketball's deepest teams, Walsh could find himself playing meaningful minutes early on if he continues to impress.