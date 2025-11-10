Walsh finished with six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 111-107 win over the Magic.

Walsh has now played in at least 19 minutes in four consecutive contests, seemingly taking Baylor Scheierman's role after the latter logged two straight DNPs. In those four games, Walsh is averaging 6.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.3 blocks and 1.3 threes made, and may continue to see the court in this bench role.