Walsh notched seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 136-107 victory over the Wizards.

Walsh took advantage of a favorable opponent, seeing double-digit minutes for just the second time all season. Prior to this performance, he had suited up for just four games, failing to score in three of those. While this was an encouraging performance, there is no reason to think he is going to move into any sort of meaningful role.