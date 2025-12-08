Walsh recorded nine points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds and three steals over 26 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 121-113 victory over the Raptors.

Walsh got the starting nod for a 12th consecutive contest and had an impactful performance on both ends of the floor, despite fouling out with just over two minutes to go in the final quarter. The 21-year-old forward led all players in steals and tied his season-high mark, tallying multiple swipes for the third time in his last five appearances. He also delivered another efficient outing from the field and has shot an impressive 76.5 percent from the floor in that five-game span, during which he has averaged 14.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.2 assists in 27.8 minutes per game.