Walsh amassed five points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 24 minutes during Sunday's 138-129 victory over the Magic.

While Walsh continues to draw the start over Josh Minott, he has not done much with his time on the court, averaging just 6.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 22.0 minutes in five starts. Walsh doesn't appear to be in any danger of losing the starting job, however, so it is likely he will remain in the first unit moving forward, although his production isn't enough to justify rostering him in most fantasy leagues.