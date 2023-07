Walsh tallied 25 points (10-20 FG, 2-7 3PT, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and a steal during 31 minutes of Wednesday's 95-90 Summer League win over the Lakers.

Walsh finished with a game high in points, while shooting 50 percent from the field and came up two rebounds shy of a double-double. Though it's only been a few Summer League games, Boston may have gotten a steal in Walsh, who was selected 38th overall in the 2023 NBA draft.