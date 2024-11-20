Walsh never saw the floor in Tuesday's 120-117 home win over the formerly undefeated Cavaliers.

The second-year pro now has three DNP-Coach's Decisions for the young season. Granted, Boston has a loaded roster, which will only get deeper when Kristaps Porzingis returns in December or January. Walsh might need some trips to the G League Maine Celtics to enjoy some extended run and remain ready-to-go for Boston. The 20-year-old Walsh has averaged nine minutes per contest when he does play. His next chance to see the floor occurs Friday at Washington.