Boston recalled Walsh from the G League's Maine Celtics on Saturday.
Walsh earned the first NBA action of his career in Wednesday's win over San Antonio, and he'll rejoin the Celtics in advance of Sunday's game against Houston. He continues to profile as end-of-bench depth, however.
More News
-
Celtics' Jordan Walsh: Back with NBA team•
-
Celtics' Jordan Walsh: Called up to NBA squad•
-
Celtics' Jordan Walsh: Receives third DNP in three games•
-
Celtics' Jordan Walsh: Near double-double•
-
Celtics' Jordan Walsh: Impresses in NBA debut•
-
Celtics' Jordan Walsh: Drafted by Boston in second round•