Celtics' Jordan Walsh: Recalled to NBA
RotoWire Staff
Boston recalled Walsh from the G League's Maine Celtics on Wednesday.
Walsh continues to bounce back and forth between the NBA and the G League. He's usually just an emergency depth option with Boston.
