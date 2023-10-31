Rookie Jordan Walsh has yet to receive any playing time over Boston's first three games of the season.

It was particularly distressing to not see Walsh enter Monday's blowout win over the Wizards. The Celtics were up big early, having led 42-19 after the first quarter. Walsh was the only reserve to not play Monday night. The second-round draft pick clearly hasn't earned coach Joe Mazzulla's trust. The rookie might need to play well with the Maine Celtics of the G League before he sees much run with Boston.