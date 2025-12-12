Celtics' Jordan Walsh: Records 20 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walsh produced 20 points (8-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and three steals across 32 minutes during Thursday's 116-101 loss to Milwaukee.
Walsh continues to thrive since moving into the starting lineup on Nov. 12. The 21-year-old forward led both teams with three steals, his second straight game with three, and recorded the second 20-point performance of his career. He's been hyper-efficient as a scorer lately, shooting an impressive 81.1 percent from the field over the past five games while averaging 15.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and 1.0 assists in 26.6 minutes per game.
