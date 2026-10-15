Walsh finished Wednesday's 114-93 preseason win over the Hornets with two points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 17 minutes.

Walsh provided a muted impact on the offensive end in his limited burn Wednesday. The 22-year-old forward is a talented defender who still has room to grow offensively, and he is expected to open the season as a member of Boston's starting five, according to Bobby Krivitsky of Forbes.com. Across 25 regular-season starts in 2025-26, Walsh averaged 7.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks in 22.7 minutes per showing.