Walsh tallied 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, an assist and a block across 26 minutes in Thursday's 124-113 preseason win over the Cavaliers.

Walsh joined Baylor Scheierman and Luka Garza as one of the three starters who crossed the 15-point threshold in this win for the Celtics, and he continues to make a strong case for a prominent role in the rotation with the start of the regular season around the corner. Although he finished with a minus-13 rating and committed five personal fouls, Walsh's aggressive offensive approach was encouraging as he looks to establish a larger role in Boston's wing rotation. He's in the mix for a bench role at either forward position.