Walsh provided seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds and two blocks in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 131-95 win over Memphis.

Walsh played with some great intensity on the defensive end, but he was a bit overzealous at times and racked up three fouls in his first eight minutes of play. Still, he finished with a plus/minus rating of plus-19 in the blowout win, so there's a decent chance he'll be able to hold onto his spot in the starting unit for Sunday's game against the Clippers.