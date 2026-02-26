Walsh ended with four points (2-2 FG, 0-1 FT) and three rebounds over 14 minutes during Wednesday's 103-84 loss to the Nuggets.

Walsh logged 14 minutes in the loss, most of which came during garbage time. While it has been a somewhat encouraging season for Walsh, his role in recent times has been less than ideal. In 12 games over the past month, he has seen just 13.8 minutes per game, putting up 4.2 points and 3.5 rebounds. At this point, he should not be rostered in any moderately competitive league.