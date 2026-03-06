Walsh (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Mavericks.

Walsh is under the weather and will miss Friday's contest, but he'll look to progress enough in his recovery to be available for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers. Walsh's absence shouldn't impact the Celtics' rotation all that much, seeing as Jayson Tatum (Achilles) has been cleared to make his 2025-26 debut against Dallas.